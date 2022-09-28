Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.09.2022 12:54:29

MIND Technology Gets Addnl Orders From U.S. Navy

(RTTNews) - Texas-based MIND Technology, Inc. has announced that it has received an additional order from the US Navy for its high-speed multibeam side scan sonar systems, valued about $1.3 million.

Klein Marine Systems, a subsidiary of the company will produce the system. the systems are expected to be delivered by the end of the fiscal year.

MIND has also successfully completed a demonstration of its Sea Serpent low-cost antisubmarine warfare system in the Coastal Trident 2022 exercise on September 27 arranged by the Navy.

Rob Capps, MIND's president and CEO, said, "The primary aim of this experiment was to demonstrate that the Sea Serpent is a viable ASW product that can be rapidly, easily, and reliably deployed from a small USV. We intend to take what we learned from this exercise to continue improving the Sea Serpent system, and we're confident that this will represent a significant utility to the U.S. and other allied navies in the future."

