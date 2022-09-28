|
28.09.2022 12:54:29
MIND Technology Gets Addnl Orders From U.S. Navy
(RTTNews) - Texas-based MIND Technology, Inc. has announced that it has received an additional order from the US Navy for its high-speed multibeam side scan sonar systems, valued about $1.3 million.
Klein Marine Systems, a subsidiary of the company will produce the system. the systems are expected to be delivered by the end of the fiscal year.
MIND has also successfully completed a demonstration of its Sea Serpent low-cost antisubmarine warfare system in the Coastal Trident 2022 exercise on September 27 arranged by the Navy.
Rob Capps, MIND's president and CEO, said, "The primary aim of this experiment was to demonstrate that the Sea Serpent is a viable ASW product that can be rapidly, easily, and reliably deployed from a small USV. We intend to take what we learned from this exercise to continue improving the Sea Serpent system, and we're confident that this will represent a significant utility to the U.S. and other allied navies in the future."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mitcham Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.06.20
|Ausblick: Mitcham Industries verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.20
|Ausblick: Mitcham Industries zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.20
|Ausblick: Mitcham Industries informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.09.19
|Ausblick: Mitcham Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.06.19
|Ausblick: Mitcham Industries gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
01.04.19
|Ausblick: Mitcham Industries zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.12.18
|Ausblick: Mitcham Industries zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.12.18
|Ausblick: Mitcham Industries stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)