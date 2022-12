Mind the gap: draught excluders are back as Britons rush to cut energy bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The 1970s staple is once again becoming a hot product, with energy costs rising and temperatures fallingYou already have a low-energy air fryer sitting in pride of place in the kitchen, and an electric throw to snuggle under while watching TV. But are you using what is fast becoming the UK’s must-have accessory, a draught excluder?After a week of shivering in below-zero temperatures that have cruelly exposed any draughty gaps in people’s homes, householders are fighting back and increasingly turning to the long-forgotten furnishing item. Continue reading...