MindBeacon to Host Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - MindBeacon Holdings Inc. ("MindBeacon" or the "Company") (TSX: MBCN), a company specializing in the delivery of a comprehensive continuum of mental healthcare, using digital technologies, announced today that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The AGM will he held as a virtual-only meeting, which will be conducted live via video webcast. Participants are recommended to join the webcast at least 10 minutes before the start time.

DATE: May 20, 2021 TIME: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time WEBCAST LINK: https://web.lumiagm.com/141755329 PASSWORD: mbcn2021 (case sensitive)

For further information on MindBeacon's virtual AGM, kindly visit the Shareholder Information page under the Investor Centre tab at www.mindbeacon.com/ir.

MindBeacon provides a continuum of mental healthcare that includes self-guided psychoeducational and wellness content, Peer-to-Peer Support, Direct Messaging Therapy, Therapist Guided Programs and Live Therapy Sessions all offered virtually through their secure and private platform. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users – their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon's services are accessible, available, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it.

