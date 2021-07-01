MindBerry Appoints Paul S. Ross as Non-Executive Director

Advertising executive joins leading startup provider of mental health care benefits for employers to help build the future of mental health care

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBerry, a leading startup provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for employers at leading multinational companies, including Munich Re, today announced that Paul Ross has been appointed as Non-Executive Director with the goal of building its brand. Ross is also licensee of MindBerry in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Ross was recently Acting Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Banque Saudi Fransi. Previously, he was Director Middle East, LONDON Advertising.

"Companies understand that access to quality mental health care is one of today's most important issues, in terms of both individual wellbeing and economic impact," said Ross. "COVID-19 is an accelerant of trends already underway. The pandemic underlined the role businesses have to play in supporting mental health and wellbeing and companies are taking it seriously."

"I am thrilled and privileged to be joining the talented team at MindBerry," says Ross. "At this moment in time, I can't think of a more powerful mission than helping deliver a comprehensive solution that this part of the healthcare system has previously found hard to access." "I want to help make MindBerry one of most aspirational and accessible global healthtech brands."

MindBerry, based mainly in the UK, participated in Virgin StartUp's CrowdBoost Accelerator in 2019 and expects to secure Series A funding in 2021. Funds will be used to help accelerate plans to expand global reach, network of providers, and build an amazing global tech company.

The platform was founded by Sandra de Monte, a former counsellor at Royal College of Art, London. Ms. De Monte attended Harvard University for Global Health Delivery in association with Harvard X and did her clinical training during her postgraduate studies in Integrative Psychotherapy & Counselling at Regent's University in London.

Ross said: "MindBerry is purpose-driven and exists to make a positive difference to people's lives. It combines my entrepreneurship with the growing wellness trend. It's a great digital health business whose time is now."

"We are super pleased to welcome Paul as Non-Executive Director," said Sandra de Monte, MindBerry founder. "His global experience in marketing, along with his demonstrated passion for the business, will be significant assets for MindBerry as we work together to build MindBerry's profile and customer base by delivering mental health care benefits for employers to help build the future of mental health care."

For more information about MindBerry's innovative mental health benefits for employers, visit mind-berry.com.

About MindBerry

MindBerry, whose mantra is "Your mind matters," is a leading startup provider of innovative mental health benefits for employees and dependents, and is making mental health care more accessible by creating a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. Using an innovative digital platform, MindBerry connects companies and their employees to qualified mental health professionals. Leading employers such as Munich Re and Coffee & TV, an independent visual content studio and Certified B-Corp, partner with MindBerry to deliver custom, value-driven mental health benefits to their people. For more information, visit mind-berry.com and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact:

Sandra de Monte

sandra.demonte@mind-berry.com

+44 (0) 7881 761516

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555008/MindBerry_Ross.jpg