Mindgrub Welcomes Two Agency Veterans to Growing Team in Baltimore

Leading technology innovation agency Mindgrub welcomes Sarah Quackenbush and John Rainey to the company as Vice President of Client Development and Engagement Director, respectively.

About Sarah

Sarah Quackenbush spent 17 years in professional advertising prior to joining Mindgrub. An experienced leader with a proven background in agency business development, brand strategy, account management, and team development, Sarah has extensive experience in leading both agency and client growth.

A dynamic, creative leader and trusted team member within the organization, Sarah will work with Mindgrub's sales, strategy, and account teams to grow existing and new relationships, ensuring long term, mutually beneficial growth for both Mindgrub and its valued client partners.

About John

An 8 year veteran of the US Army, John Rainey brings more than 20+ years of sales, client relations, marketing, and business development experience to the digital transformation, space.

John enjoys guiding an intangible idea through to online reality. John's greatest strength is his ability to connect with clients and provide a high level of empathy and a long term connection that is required to maintain today's large enterprise digital platforms.

"We are excited to welcome both Sarah and John to Mindgrub this month," said Vincent Sharps, Mindgrub's Chief Business Officer and EVP. "They each bring a set of diverse skills and experiences to the table, and I am confident they will add tremendous value to our growing team."

Mindgrub, a member of the Inc. 5000 for seven years running, is a technical agency and creative consultancy specializing in the design and development of exceptional digital experiences. Headquartered in Baltimore, Mindgrub has offices in New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

