Mindgruve Announces Launch of Future-Focused, Multilingual Website for Procopio

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , a global digital agency, announced the successful launch of a new multilingual, mobile-first website for Procopio , an AmLaw 200 corporate and litigation law firm with about 200 attorneys in seven offices throughout the United States.

As Procopio's clientele grew domestically and internationally, its need for a more engaging and easily accessible website with better search functionality became apparent. At the same time, the law firm recognized its need for an expanded virtual presence that could accommodate multiple languages to support international clients.

With over 20 years of digital transformation, website and technology experience, Procopio selected San Diego-based digital agency, Mindgruve, to design and develop a new website and overarching strategy for the firm's diverse client and brand-building needs. Mindgruve's team of strategists, designers, data scientists, and engineers conducted an in-depth audit of Procopio's current website to develop a new and improved user experience for current and future clients.

The new website empowers a personalized journey for Procopio's clients highlighted by:

Additional language options beyond English and Spanish (Korean, Japanese, and Chinese)

New responsive design techniques to adapt to mobile and desktop screen resolutions

A clean look and feel with updated branding

Email sign-ups, contact us forms, and event content integrations

New resource center featuring articles, press releases, case studies, and easily digested videos and podcasts

Updated site search functionality and a more user-friendly results page

Content recommendation system for visitors that has dramatically increased time spent on the site

"We are very proud to launch a new, reimagined web presence that builds upon the great legacy and history of Procopio's world-class brand and commitment to servicing their clients," said Chad Robley, CEO and founder of Mindgruve. "The project involved a variety of complex requirements in order to successfully craft a future-forward, mobile-first, multilingual website." Since the launch, international site visitors have increased by 46.5 percent year over year, particularly in Mexico, India, and the United Kingdom.

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and digital transformation. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Procopio

Procopio is committed to helping clients reach their full potential while striving always to provide the highest level of client service. Its deep bench of about 200 seasoned and diverse attorneys offer practical legal solutions to clients around the world. Procopio attorneys get to know each client's industry and its challenges, and partner with clients to identify unique business opportunities and capitalize on them now and into the future.

