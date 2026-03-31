MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998
|
31.03.2026 07:00:04
MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Announce Breakthrough RWE Results in High-Dose, High-Intensity Neurorehabilitation
|
MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Study results
MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Announce Breakthrough RWE Results in High-Dose, High-Intensity Neurorehabilitation
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND and MECHANICSBURG, PA – March 31, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare today announced the results of a two-year multi-site quality improvement program demonstrating real-world evidence (RWE) that the integration of technology-enabled, high-dose therapy into standard inpatient rehabilitation significantly enhances functional recovery for stroke patients. These results were presented during the American Society of Neurorehabilitation (ASNR) annual conference.
The initiative, implemented across five of Vibra’s inpatient medical rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), successfully delivered supplemental, gamified therapy to 210 patients. The program addressed a critical gap in stroke care: while clinical evidence supports higher doses of therapy for better recovery, staffing constraints and patient fatigue often limit delivery in the traditional standard of care (SOC).
Key Clinical Outcomes
Innovative Technology Platform
Exceptional Patient Experience
"This initiative proves that high-dose, high-intensity technology-enabled therapy is both feasible and scalable across inpatient rehabilitation settings," said Brad Hollinger, Chairman and CEO of Vibra Healthcare. "By integrating MindMaze’s platform, we have increased therapy intensity without adding to the staffing burden, leading to meaningfully greater functional recovery for our patients."
"The success of this partnership with Vibra Healthcare validates our mission to set a new global standard for neurorehabilitation," added Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. "These RWE results show that the MindMaze Therapeutics platform is not just an add-on, but a vital component in maximizing patient outcomes and ensuring a seamless transition from hospital to home."
About MindMaze Therapeutics
Media Contacts
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Press release_MindMaze-Vibra_RWE Results at ASNR
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2300766
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2300766 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MindMaze Therapeutics
|
07:00
|MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Announce Breakthrough RWE Results in High-Dose, High-Intensity Neurorehabilitation (EQS Group)
|
30.03.26
|Montagshandel in Zürich: SPI fester (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: Börsianer lassen SPI zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SPI legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SPI fällt am Freitagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|SPI-Titel MindMaze Therapeutics-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in MindMaze Therapeutics von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|SIX-Handel: Anleger lassen SPI am Donnerstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SPI verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu MindMaze Therapeutics
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MindMaze Therapeutics
|0,38
|0,13%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWidersprüchliche Signale im Iran-Krieg: ATX-Anleger dürften abwarten -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Verluste an den Börsen in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte zunächst keine eindeutige Richtung einschlagen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürfte ein stabiler Start bevorstehen. An den Börsen in Asien sind mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.