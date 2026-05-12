MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998
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12.05.2026 07:00:08
MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Sign Definitive Channel Partnership Agreement to Scale Advanced Neurotherapeutics Across the U.S.
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MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Partnership
MindMaze Therapeutics and Vibra Healthcare Sign Definitive Channel Partnership Agreement to Scale Advanced Neurotherapeutics Across the U.S.
Geneva, Switzerland and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania – May 12, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics, a pioneer in advanced neurotherapeutic technologies, and Vibra Healthcare, a leading provider of neurological care and rehabilitation services, today announced the signing of a definitive channel partnership agreement. The agreement follows the previously announced term sheet and formalizes Vibra’s role as a strategic commercial partner to introduce MindMaze Therapeutics’ FDA-cleared digital neurotherapeutics platform to leading U.S. health systems.
“This next phase of our collaboration with Vibra is a significant step in MindMaze Therapeutics’ U.S. commercial expansion. Vibra has successfully implemented our platform across multiple care settings, and together we have demonstrated the results and built the operational playbook. We are now positioned to replicate that proven model with health systems across the country and further build our U.S. footprint,” said Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics.
Under the agreement, Vibra will leverage its national relationships and operational credibility to connect MindMaze Therapeutics with providers investing in advanced neurorehabilitation capabilities. The commercial model is anchored by Vibra’s own two-year, multi-site deployment of the MindMaze Therapeutics platform across five inpatient rehabilitation centers, which demonstrated that the high-dose, high-intensity therapy recommended by guidelines can be operationalized at scale without increasing staffing burden.
“Vibra entered this relationship because we saw a genuine opportunity to change what’s possible in neurorehabilitation,” said Brad Hollinger, Chairman and CEO of Vibra Healthcare. “What we’ve built with MindMaze Therapeutics is a scalable model that leading rehabilitation providers should aspire to offer. We look forward to bringing it to health system partners across the country.”
Providers adopting the platform gain a scalable solution that enables clinicians to treat more patients at a higher level of care with the same resources, supports shorter inpatient lengths of stay, improves community discharge rates, and delivers consistent therapy intensity across the full continuum of care.
MindMaze Therapeutics expects the Vibra partnership to be a key driver of new U.S. health system customer acquisition in the second half of 2026 and beyond.
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File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze-Vibra_Definitive Channel Partnership
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2325694
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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2325694 12-May-2026 CET/CEST
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