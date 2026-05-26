MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Financing

MindMaze Therapeutics Announces CHF 8.0 Million Strategic Equity Financing



26-May-2026 / 06:50 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MindMaze Therapeutics Announces CHF 8.0 Million Strategic Equity Financing

Geneva, Switzerland – May 26, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a CHF 8.0 million equity financing with Neuro.io Group SA (Neuro.io), through which Neuro.io will acquire a strategic equity position in the Company. The proceeds will support the Company’s commercial priorities, including scaling its U.S. footprint and advancing deployment of its neurotherapeutics solutions.

“This financing meaningfully strengthens our financial position and supports continued execution of our commercial and strategic priorities as we scale deployment of our neurotherapeutics solutions,” said Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics. “We are also pleased to initiate partnership discussions with Neuro.io around expanding our AI capabilities.”

The financing is expected to close in two tranches. The initial CHF 4.0 million tranche will close this week and consists of the purchase of 4,970,000 treasury shares and the subscription for CHF 2,850,900 of mandatory convertible loan notes. A second tranche consisting of an additional CHF 4.0 million of mandatory convertible loan notes has been irrevocably committed by Neuro.io and is expected to close within the following five weeks, subject to customary closing conditions. The sale and conversion prices will be determined today and set at the lower of CHF 0.23 per share and a 10% discount to the average trading price of the Company’s shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange today. Based on the pricing parameters of the transaction, aggregate gross cash proceeds to the Company are expected to amount to CHF 8.0 million, and the mandatory convertible loan notes are expected to subsequently convert into 29,786,521 ordinary shares within the following twelve months.

Concurrently with the financing, MindMaze Therapeutics and Neuro.io entered into a letter of intent to explore a range of strategic opportunities between the parties, including a potential business combination. The discussions are expected to focus on opportunities to combine MindMaze Therapeutics’ clinically validated neurotherapeutics platform with Neuro.io’s healthcare-focused AI and compute capabilities to support the development and deployment of AI-enabled interventions targeting neurological disorders.

About Neuro.io

Neuro.io is an AI hyperscaler optimized for frontier reasoning and high-value agentic applications—healthcare-first by design, multi-domain by architecture. Neuro.io enables healthcare enterprises to build, validate, and scale AI solutions from discovery to delivery, uniting compute, data, governance and validation into one integrated platform. Unlike general-purpose hyperscalers, Neuro.io’s architecture delivers sovereign data control, high performance for agentic AI, and an industry-extensible design, enabling healthcare and enterprise-grade agentic workloads to run efficiently and with predictable economics.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company’s FDA-cleared and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries:

VSC for MindMaze Therapeutics

mindmazetherapeutics@vsc.com

Neuro.io Investor Relations:

ir@neuro.io

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.