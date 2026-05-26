MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998
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26.05.2026 06:50:04
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces CHF 8.0 Million Strategic Equity Financing
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MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Financing
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces CHF 8.0 Million Strategic Equity Financing
Geneva, Switzerland – May 26, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a CHF 8.0 million equity financing with Neuro.io Group SA (Neuro.io), through which Neuro.io will acquire a strategic equity position in the Company. The proceeds will support the Company’s commercial priorities, including scaling its U.S. footprint and advancing deployment of its neurotherapeutics solutions.
“This financing meaningfully strengthens our financial position and supports continued execution of our commercial and strategic priorities as we scale deployment of our neurotherapeutics solutions,” said Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics. “We are also pleased to initiate partnership discussions with Neuro.io around expanding our AI capabilities.”
The financing is expected to close in two tranches. The initial CHF 4.0 million tranche will close this week and consists of the purchase of 4,970,000 treasury shares and the subscription for CHF 2,850,900 of mandatory convertible loan notes. A second tranche consisting of an additional CHF 4.0 million of mandatory convertible loan notes has been irrevocably committed by Neuro.io and is expected to close within the following five weeks, subject to customary closing conditions. The sale and conversion prices will be determined today and set at the lower of CHF 0.23 per share and a 10% discount to the average trading price of the Company’s shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange today. Based on the pricing parameters of the transaction, aggregate gross cash proceeds to the Company are expected to amount to CHF 8.0 million, and the mandatory convertible loan notes are expected to subsequently convert into 29,786,521 ordinary shares within the following twelve months.
Concurrently with the financing, MindMaze Therapeutics and Neuro.io entered into a letter of intent to explore a range of strategic opportunities between the parties, including a potential business combination. The discussions are expected to focus on opportunities to combine MindMaze Therapeutics’ clinically validated neurotherapeutics platform with Neuro.io’s healthcare-focused AI and compute capabilities to support the development and deployment of AI-enabled interventions targeting neurological disorders.
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Additional features:
File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Equity Financing May 2026
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2332968
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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2332968 26-May-2026 CET/CEST
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