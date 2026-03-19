MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie

MindMaze Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998

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19.03.2026 07:00:04

MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Coverage by Baader Bank 

MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Coverage by Baader Bank 

19.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Coverage by Baader Bank 

Geneva, Switzerland – March 19, 2026 MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (the Company), a global leader in brain technology and precision neurotherapeutics, today announced that Baader Bank has initiated equity research coverage on the Company’s shares.

Baader Bank has initiated coverage with a Buy recommendation and a target price of CHF 1.80 per share. This new coverage complements the existing research coverage provided by Edison Group, which currently values the Company at CHF 3.56 per share.

About MindMaze Therapeutics
MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in brain technology, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients with neurological platform-based digital treatments. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to the home-based therapy. The Company’s FDA-cleared and CE-marked neurotherapeutics are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other brain disorders. With a commitment to rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine.

For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts
Investor Relations:
Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer
ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
Media Inquiries:
VSC for MindMaze Therapeutics
mindmazetherapeutics@vsc.com

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, business, economic, financial, regulatory, and competitive factors, as well as the Company's ability to execute its strategy. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:

File: Press release_MindMaze_Coverage Initiation Baader

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
Avenue de Secheron 15
1202 Geneva
Switzerland
Phone: +41 22 545 11 16
Fax: +41 22 545 11 17
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH1251125998
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2293948

 
End of News EQS News Service

2293948  19.03.2026 CET/CEST

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