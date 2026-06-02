MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998
|
02.06.2026 06:45:05
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Non-Core Asset Sale and Organizational Simplification
|
MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Non-Core Asset Sale and Organizational Simplification
Geneva, Switzerland – June 2, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the sale of the U.S. and Canadian rights to RLF-OD032, a phenylketonuria program, as part of the Company’s previously announced initiative to dispose of non-core assets and operations outside its core neurology focus. MindMaze Therapeutics will receive upfront cash consideration of USD 3 million, together with royalties on future net sales of RLF-OD032.
The Company also announced that it has executed term sheets relating to the disposal of substantially all remaining non-neurology legacy operations acquired through the business combination with Relief Therapeutics. These transactions follow a comprehensive portfolio review and are expected to further simplify the organization, enhance operational focus, and reduce the Company’s cost base by approximately one-third. Subject to the execution of definitive agreements, the Company expects this organizational simplification initiative to be substantially completed during the third quarter of 2026.
Together with the recently announced CHF 8 million financing, proceeds from the RLF-OD032 sale will support the Company’s strategic priorities in neurology, including commercial expansion and broader patient access to its neurotherapeutic platform.
About MindMaze Therapeutics
MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company’s FDA-cleared and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine.
For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.
Media & Investor Contacts
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Portfolio Optimization
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2337390
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2337390 02-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MindMaze Therapeutics
|
09:29
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SPI zum Start des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
06:45
|MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Non-Core Asset Sale and Organizational Simplification (EQS Group)
|
01.06.26
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SPI verliert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.06.26
|SIX-Handel SPI zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|SPI-Papier MindMaze Therapeutics-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in MindMaze Therapeutics von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SPI startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.26
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.26
|Börse Zürich: SPI verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)