MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie

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WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998

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10.08.2026 07:00:05

MindMaze Therapeutics Completes Organizational Simplification and Provides Update on Neuro.io Equity Financing

MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MindMaze Therapeutics Completes Organizational Simplification and Provides Update on Neuro.io Equity Financing

10-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MindMaze Therapeutics Completes Organizational Simplification and Provides Update on Neuro.io Equity Financing

Geneva, Switzerland — August 10, 2026 — MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today provided updates on two previously announced initiatives supporting its strategic priorities in neurology: the completion of its organizational simplification initiative, and the implementation of its CHF 8.0 million strategic equity financing with Neuro.io Group SA (Neuro.io). Together, these initiatives further support the execution of the Company's U.S. commercial priorities and the advancement of its neurotherapeutics platform.

Completion of Organizational Simplification
The Company has completed its organizational simplification initiative through a series of transactions, including the disposal of substantially all remaining non-neurology legacy operations acquired through its business combination with Relief Therapeutics. The transactions included a combination of upfront cash consideration and potential future contingent consideration, with the primary objective of simplifying the Company's operations, reducing its cost base and focusing its operations on its core neurology business.

Update on Neuro.io Equity Financing
Separately, the Company provided an update on its CHF 8.0 million strategic equity financing with Neuro.io. The Company has completed the initial tranche of the financing and received gross cash proceeds of CHF 4.0 million. In connection with the first tranche, 4,970,000 treasury shares were transferred to Neuro.io, and newly issued CHF 2,850,900 mandatory convertible loan notes were converted into 12,395,217 ordinary shares in accordance with the terms of the financing.

The parties have agreed to revise the funding schedule for the second CHF 4.0 million tranche. Under the revised schedule, the second tranche is expected to be funded in two installments during September and November 2026. The definitive financing agreement remains in effect, and the economic terms of the remaining investment remain unchanged.

While the parties continue to work toward completion of the remaining investment, there can be no assurance as to its timing or completion. Alongside the Neuro.io financing, the Company is actively pursuing additional financing to support its liquidity and will provide further updates as material developments occur.

About MindMaze Therapeutics
MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The Company’s FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts
Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer
ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “believe,” “assume,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Additional features:
File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Corporate and Financing Update
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
Avenue de Secheron 15
1202 Geneva
Switzerland
Phone: +41 22 545 11 16
Fax: +41 22 545 11 17
E-mail: ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
Internet: www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH1251125998
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2379618

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2379618  10-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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