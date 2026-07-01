MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Study

MindMaze Therapeutics Enrolls First Patients in SwissNeuroRehab Study, Advancing At-Home Reimbursement Strategy in Europe



01.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MindMaze Therapeutics Enrolls First Patients in SwissNeuroRehab Study, Advancing At-Home Reimbursement Strategy in Europe

Geneva, Switzerland – June 30, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced that the SwissNeuroRehab consortium has enrolled the first patients in a High-Dose, High-Intensity (HDHI) neurorehabilitation study. In parallel, MindMaze Therapeutics has launched the REACT-AVC study at Hospices Civils de Lyon, focused on early outpatient and home-based stroke rehabilitation. This progress marks a pivotal milestone in the Company's strategy to consolidate its footprint in key European markets by obtaining reimbursement of at-home deployment.

Building on active partnerships with approximately 100 hospitals and care facilities across Europe, MindMaze Therapeutics is now focused on extending patient access into the home. The Swiss and French studies support this goal by laying the groundwork for at-home reimbursement, enabling the Company's end-to-end solution suite to accompany patients throughout their full recovery journey, from inpatient care through outpatient rehabilitation and home.

MindMaze Therapeutics' EU reimbursement strategy mirrors the model already established in the United States, where it holds CPT reimbursement codes for at-home utilization and has generated robust real-world evidence.

“Having established a strong reimbursement and real-world deployment foundation in the U.S., we are now extending that momentum into Europe” said Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. “These studies in Switzerland and France reflect our commitment to making our neurotherapeutic platform accessible to patients across every stage of recovery, and to demonstrating the clinical and economic value of a truly integrated continuum of care.”

The SwissNeuroRehab-HDHI Study

SwissNeuroRehab (www.swissneurorehab.ch) is a CHF 11.2 million Innosuisse-backed national flagship consortium involving leading Swiss university hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and research, education, and industrial partners. Its mandate is to develop and validate technology-supported neurorehabilitation pathways across the continuum of care.

The SwissNeuroRehab study spans six major Swiss centers and covers the full continuum of care, encompassing inpatient, outpatient, and home-based rehabilitation phases. The study is a multicenter feasibility and implementation project evaluating whether HDHI neurorehabilitation can be delivered sustainably within a continuity-of-care framework. The study is powered by MindMaze's precision neurotherapeutic platform and targets 300 minutes of active training per week, spanning a 4-6 week inpatient phase, an 8-12 week outpatient/home phase, and a follow-up at 15 months from inclusion.

Recruitment is active at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), Institution de Lavigny, Rehaklinik Valens, Swiss Rehabilitation Sàrl, Universitätsspital Zürich, and the Lake Lucerne Institute. The study is sponsored by the CHUV, funded within the Innosuisse Flagship Program, under the project SwissNeuroRehab, and registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07427511). For recruitment details, please refer to: [SwissNeuroRehab HDHI Study Flyer].

"SwissNeuroRehab brings together Switzerland's leading rehabilitation institutions to rigorously evaluate HDHI therapy along the continuum of care. This is precisely the evidence base payers and policymakers need," said Professor Andrea Serino, Coordinator of SwissNeuroRehab and Director of the Neurorehab Research Center, CHUV.

"Quantifying the impact of technology through this study has the potential to fundamentally reshape post-stroke recovery, extending to home, at scale, and sustainably reimbursed," said Olivier Bill, MD, Principal Investigator, CHUV.

Expanding Across Europe: REACT-AVC and Neurorehab4EU

The SwissNeuroRehab HDHI study is part of a broader strategic European ambition. MindMaze Therapeutics is a core partner in Neurorehab4EU (https://www.neurorehab4.eu), a pan-European consortium spanning Switzerland, France, and Italy, designed to scale software enabled neurorehabilitation across European healthcare systems.

REACT-AVC, named after the French term for stroke (Accident Vasculaire Cérébral), is the consortium's first clinical study, conducted at Hospices Civils de Lyon (HCL), one of France's leading academic medical centers. Aligning with SwissNeuroRehab's full-continuum design, REACT-AVC focuses on early outpatient and home-based rehabilitation for stroke patients, generating clinical and health-economic evidence to support reimbursement within the French healthcare system.

Together, SwissNeuroRehab and REACT-AVC represent MindMaze Therapeutics' coordinated European evidence strategy, deployed across two healthcare systems, and designed to generate clinical and health-economic data each market's payers require.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.