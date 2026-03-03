MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MindMaze Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Publishes March 2026 Investor Presentation



03-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MindMaze Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Publishes March 2026 Investor Presentation

Geneva, Switzerland – March 3, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics, or the Company), a commercial-stage company delivering evidence-based, precision digital treatments for neurological diseases, today provided a post-listing corporate update and published its March 2026 investor presentation.

Alexandre Capet, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics, stated, “Building on solid foundations, we are executing our roadmap to expand access to evidence-based neurotherapies and further deliver meaningful clinical benefits to patients across the continuum of care. Since completing our business combination and public listing, our priority has been disciplined execution, streamlining our portfolio and organization to concentrate on our priorities. In the United States, we are actively engaging with provider groups to broaden adoption of our platform. In Europe, we are advancing reimbursement-focused initiatives. In parallel, we are progressing pharmaceutical collaboration discussions. The operational momentum achieved to date positions us well to deliver continued meaningful progress throughout 2026.”

Commercial Expansion in the United States

Leveraging compelling real-world evidence and its unique reimbursement code for at-home utilization, MindMaze Therapeutics is advancing discussions with selected U.S.-wide provider groups and commercial partners to broaden the adoption of its platform. The Company is working toward the potential finalization of an agreement in the near term.

The Company has also initiated measures to strengthen its U.S.-based commercial organization, including recruitment efforts for field specialists and continued consolidation of medico-economic evidence supporting improved clinical outcomes and cost efficiency across neurological indications, notably through anticipated clinical readouts from ongoing studies conducted at Vibra Healthcare hospitals and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Advancing Market Access in Europe

MindMaze Therapeutics is advancing reimbursement-focused clinical initiatives in Europe, including the planned initiation, in the coming weeks, of SwissNeuroRehab and React-AVC studies. These initiatives are designed to further demonstrate the clinical and socio-economic benefits of the Company’s integrated neurotherapeutic platform compared to standard models of care and to support broader reimbursement and market access across European markets.

The Company’s solutions are already deployed across more than 100 hospitals and neurorehabilitation facilities in Europe, including leading academic centers.

Organizational Focus, Integration and Governance Update

Following the completion of its business combination, MindMaze Therapeutics has defined a structured integration plan to optimize its organization and portfolio. For selected non-core assets outside neurology, the Company is evaluating strategic alternatives, including potential outlicensing or disposal. The integration plan is designed to enhance capital efficiency, reinforce strategic focus and maximize shareholder value.

In this context, Gregory Van Beek and Michael Stünkel have stepped down from the Board of Directors. The Board thanks Mr. Van Beek and Mr. Stünkel for their contributions and support throughout the business combination and subsequent transition period. Proposals for the election of successor directors will be submitted at the next annual general meeting of shareholders.



The Company’s March 2026 investor presentation, which includes additional information regarding its business strategy, liquidity position and certain pro forma 2025 financial information, is available on its website.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics is a Swiss-based, commercial-stage company that develops and commercializes first-of-its-kind digital treatments for neurological diseases and brain disorders. Built on an advanced brain technology platform integrating software, sensors, and telehealth, its solutions are deployed globally across clinics and home settings. MindMaze Therapeutics’ clinically validated neurotherapeutics have demonstrated significant medico-economic outcomes across conditions such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and at-risk aging. The Company continues to expand its R&D pipeline into adjacent neurological indications, including multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer’s disease.

MindMaze Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MMTX.

For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

CONTACT

MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA

Jeremy Meinen

Chief Financial Officer

ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, business, economic, financial, regulatory, and competitive factors, as well as the Company's ability to execute its strategy. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.