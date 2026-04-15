MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998
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15.04.2026 07:00:11
MindMaze Therapeutics Publishes 2025 Annual Report and Corporate Update
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MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
MindMaze Therapeutics Publishes 2025 Annual Report and Corporate Update
Geneva, Switzerland – April 15, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics, or the Company), a global leader in brain technology and precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the publication of its 2025 Annual Report and provided a corporate update highlighting progress toward scalable commercial deployment of its neurotherapeutics platform.
“We exist to solve a fundamental problem in neurological care, where the gap between what clinical evidence demands and what patients receive continues to widen due to structural capacity constraints,” said Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics. “2025 was a defining year in which we brought together a clinically validated neurotherapeutics platform and an established pharmaceutical infrastructure to address this challenge at scale, supported by a reimbursable, end-to-end model spanning hospital, rehabilitation, and home settings. In 2026, our focus is on execution—scaling adoption, expanding access, and delivering measurable outcomes for patients.”
Operating Highlights
The Company further advanced its position through real-world evidence generation, including results from a two-year, multi-site program conducted with Vibra Healthcare, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in mobility and self-care, a 60% increase in delivered therapy per day, and higher community discharge rates compared to standard of care, with 77% of patients reporting the technology improved their recovery. Continued consolidation of clinical and medico-economic evidence, alongside strong patient engagement, further supports the scalability of the platform.
Corporate Highlights
The Company strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Zach Henderson as Chief Executive Officer in March 2026. Mr. Henderson brings over 30 years of experience in building and scaling health technology platforms, including as Chief Commercial Officer at Rune Labs and as Chief Executive Officer at PKG Health, both companies delivering AI-driven solutions for patients with broad neurological conditions.
2025 Financial Highlights
In accordance with IFRS, the 2025 consolidated financial statements include the group’s neurotechnology activities only and exclude activities conducted by Relief Therapeutics.
Outlook
To support its U.S. commercial scale-up, MindMaze Therapeutics is establishing a U.S. headquarters and patient experience lab, which will serve as the operational base for its expanding commercial organization and engagement center for provider and partner relationships. The Company is building out its U.S. team across sales, marketing, and customer success, focused on securing and growing large-account relationships across hospital, outpatient, and home care settings. In parallel, the Company is expanding its channel partner program to accelerate market access through rehabilitation networks, digital health platforms, and EHR partners, while continuing to advance payer coverage and reimbursement levels for home-based therapy under its established CPT Category III pathway.
The Company expects to report progress against these priorities over the course of 2026.
For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.
Additional features:
File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Annual Report
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2308370
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2308370 15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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