MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998
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03.06.2026 06:45:03
MindMaze Therapeutics Publishes Invitation to the 2026 Annual General Meeting
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MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
MindMaze Therapeutics Publishes Invitation to the 2026 Annual General Meeting
Geneva, Switzerland – June 3, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today published the invitation to its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on June 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CEST in Geneva, Switzerland.
At the AGM, the Board of Directors will propose the re-election of the current Board members and the election of Brad Hollinger, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vibra Healthcare, and Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics, as new members of the Board of Directors.
The agenda also includes the approval of the 2025 Annual Report and financial statements, the election of the members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Independent Proxy and the statutory auditors, as well as votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Shareholders will also be asked to approve an increase in the Company’s conditional share capital.
Further details on the proposals and the AGM invitation are available on the Company’s website.
Media & Investor Contacts
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Press release_MindMaze_AGM 2026 Notice
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2338302
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2338302 03.06.2026 CET/CEST
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