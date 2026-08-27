MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

MindMaze Therapeutics Reports 2026 Half-Year Results and Corporate Update



27-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MindMaze Therapeutics Reports 2026 Half-Year Results and Corporate Update

Geneva, Switzerland – August 27, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics, or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the publication of its 2026 half-year report and provided a corporate update.

Key Highlights

Expanded U.S. commercial capabilities and reach through the build-out of the Company’s commercial organization, continued development of its customer pipeline, and a channel partnership with Vibra Healthcare.

Compelling real-world evidence from a two-year, multi-site program with Vibra Healthcare demonstrated significantly improved patient outcomes with high-dose, high-intensity neurorehabilitation.

Advanced its European reimbursement strategy with first patient enrollment in SwissNeuroRehab and launch of the REACT-AVC study in France.

Expanded the clinical application of the platform through support for a University of Pittsburgh study pairing spinal cord stimulation with high-dose, high-intensity neurotherapy for stroke recovery.

Completed organizational simplification, including the disposal of non-neurology legacy operations, resulting in a focused organization and reduced cost base.

Received CHF 4.0 million under a CHF 8.0 million equity financing agreement, with the remaining investment scheduled for the second half of 2026.

Reported H1 2026 revenue of CHF 0.5 million and net loss of CHF 6.9 million.

Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics, commented: “We made important progress during the first part of this year in capitalizing on our strong foundations and building our commercial capabilities. We have a differentiated platform developed over many years, robust clinical evidence, and an expanding presence in the United States. With the organizational simplification now completed and commercial momentum building across a growing pipeline of opportunities, our focus is firmly on execution: accelerating commercial adoption, advancing strategic and pharmaceutical collaborations, and translating the strength of our platform into sustainable revenue growth.”

MindMaze Therapeutics’ 2026 half-year report, including its interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, is available on the Company’s website.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company’s FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.