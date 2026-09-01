MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie

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WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998

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01.09.2026 07:00:04

MindMaze Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Conference
MindMaze Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

01.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

MindMaze Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Geneva, Switzerland – September 1, 2026  MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor and industry conferences in the United States and Europe.

Investor Conferences

Conference: Baader Investment Conference
Location: Munich, Germany
Presentation: September 21, 2026 at 5:40 p.m. CET

Conference: Global Markets Forum
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: October 7, 2026 

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. Investors interested in meeting with the Company are invited to contact ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Industry Conferences

Conference: American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) Educational Conference
Location: Austin, TX
Presentation: September 27–30, 2026

Conference: American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) Annual Fall Conference
Location: Washington, DC
Presentation: October 13–15, 2026

Conference: American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R) 2026 Annual Assembly
Location: Orlando, FL
Presentation: November 11–14, 2026

Conference: HLTH USA 2026
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Presentation: November 17, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. PST

At these industry conferences, MindMaze Therapeutics will exhibit its neurotechnology solutions and present its growing body of real-world evidence, highlighting the potential of its solutions to improve the delivery of neurorehabilitation across the continuum of care.

Relevant presentation materials and replays, where available, will be posted on the Company’s website.

About MindMaze Therapeutics
MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company’s FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts
Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer
ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:

File: Press release_MindMaze_Upcoming Conferences

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
Avenue de Secheron 15
1202 Geneva
Switzerland
Phone: +41 22 545 11 16
Fax: +41 22 545 11 17
E-mail: ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
Internet: www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH1251125998
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2391342

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391342  01.09.2026 CET/CEST

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