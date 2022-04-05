MindMed Appoints Francois Lilienthal, MD as Chief Commercial Officer

- Dr. Lilienthal brings over 20 years of global biopharmaceutical experience, leading the development and commercialization of innovative medicines across multiple therapeutic areas including psychiatry and neurology -

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the appointment of Francois Lilienthal, MD as Chief Commercial Officer. With more than two decades of global biopharmaceutical experience and after serving as a consultant for MindMed over the past six months, Dr. Lilienthal will step into this role to support the advancement of the Company's clinical development programs.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Lilienthal to our senior management team. His addition demonstrates the scale and immediacy of the opportunity MindMed sees in the brain health disorders market," said Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer at MindMed. "Dr. Lilienthal's expertise in growing businesses through successful global product launches across a range of therapeutic indications will be critical as we advance our pipeline and seek to address the massive need for novel therapies. We look forward to his guidance as we bring an entirely new class of drugs to market to transform the landscape of treatments for brain health disorders."

Dr. Lilienthal commented, "This is a pivotal time for the industry and I am honored to be joining MindMed, a company that is on the cutting edge of neuropsychiatry. I believe there is potential for psychedelic-derived medicine to address brain health disorders and look forward to working closely with the executive team as we continue conversations with the FDA and advance MindMed through its next phase of growth."

Dr. Lilienthal is an accomplished global biopharmaceutical leader and trained physician with over 20 years of experience leading the commercialization of novel medicines and driving multi-billion-dollar growth across diversified portfolios and businesses. Dr. Lilienthal held several global leadership roles at Merck, leading successful global brand launches for HIV and Hepatitis C. He oversaw the creation of commercial processes integrating new capabilities such as digital technologies, advanced data analytics and global partnerships into clinical development. Dr. Lilienthal served as Executive Director and U.S. Brand Leader at Tibotec, where he launched three innovative HIV brands and drove the launch of Prezista, which achieved $800M in annual revenues at its peak. Dr. Lilienthal has also served as Executive Director and Global Marketing Leader at The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and Director and Global Marketing Leader at Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr. Lilienthal earned his MD and MA from the University of Paris and holds an MBA in Marketing and Management from the University of Pennsylvania.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Investors:ir@mindmed.co

For Media:media@mindmed.co

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-appoints-francois-lilienthal-md-as-chief-commercial-officer-301517577.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.