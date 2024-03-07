MindMed Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For MM120; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD) revealed that the FDA has granted breakthrough designation to its MM120 also known as the lysergide d-tartrate program for treating generalized anxiety disorder. Following this news, the stock is up 45%.

The company stated that the FDA breakthrough designation will accelerate the therapy's development, having already met its primary endpoint in the Phase 2 trial. The Phase 2b trial, which utilized an MM120 100 ug dose, exhibited a 65 percent clinical response rate and a 48 percent clinical remission rate sustained through week 12 compared to a placebo.

MindMed plans to convene an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the first half of 2024 and commence a Phase 3 clinical program in the latter half of the same year.

MNMD is trading on the Nasdaq at $8.61, up 45.02% or $2.67 per share.