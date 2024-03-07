07.03.2024 15:38:04

MindMed Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For MM120; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD) revealed that the FDA has granted breakthrough designation to its MM120 also known as the lysergide d-tartrate program for treating generalized anxiety disorder. Following this news, the stock is up 45%.

The company stated that the FDA breakthrough designation will accelerate the therapy's development, having already met its primary endpoint in the Phase 2 trial. The Phase 2b trial, which utilized an MM120 100 ug dose, exhibited a 65 percent clinical response rate and a 48 percent clinical remission rate sustained through week 12 compared to a placebo.

MindMed plans to convene an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the first half of 2024 and commence a Phase 3 clinical program in the latter half of the same year.

MNMD is trading on the Nasdaq at $8.61, up 45.02% or $2.67 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt brachten die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren nach einem Rekordhoch letztlich leichtere Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in verschiedene Richtungen. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen