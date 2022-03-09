09.03.2022 13:30:00

MindMed to Participate in March Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer and Director, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

34th Annual Roth Conference
Format: Panel – Psychedelics: "Immunotherapy" for the Mind
Date: Tuesday, March 15 at 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST
Webcast Link: Click Here

Oppenheimer Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date: Thursday, March 17 at 12:40 PM EST
Webcast Link: Click Here

Maxim Virtual Growth Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date: March 28-30, 2022
Further Info: Click Here

A replay of the webcasts will be available in the "Investors" section of MindMed's website for 30 days following each of the presentations.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-to-participate-in-march-investor-conferences-301498744.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

