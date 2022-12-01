01.12.2022 13:30:00

MindMed to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in Canaccord Genuity's New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference.

Canaccord Genuity New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference
Format: Panel presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Panel Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Panel Time: 11:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. PST
Location: Virtual

An audio webcast and replay of the panel presentation will be available on the Investor Resources page of the MindMed website.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Media:media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-to-participate-in-the-canaccord-genuity-new-paradigms-and-treatment-approaches-in-mental-health-conference-301691169.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc.

