|
11.11.2022 13:30:00
MindMed to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place in London, UK from November 15-17, 2022.
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Presentation Time: 3:50 p.m. GMT/10:50 a.m. EST
Location: London, UK
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff255/mnmd/1848852
A replay of the webcast will be available in the "News & Media" section of MindMed's website for 90 days following the presentation.About MindMed
MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine systems.
MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.
For Media: media@mindmed.co
For Investors: ir@mindmed.co
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-london-healthcare-conference-301675344.html
SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.