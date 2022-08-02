Mindpath Health Announces Launch of Mindpath College Health

Recently acquired Acacia Counseling and Wellness rebrand to Mindpath College Health highlights Mindpath Health's commitment to help meet the surging demand for mental health services across U.S. university campuses and communities

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpath Health , a leading independent U.S. provider of high quality, outpatient behavioral health services, today announced the rebrand of Acacia Counseling and Wellness to Mindpath College Health, alongside a new dedicated website, College.Mindpath.com . The announcement comes on the heels of Mindpath Health's May 2022 acquisition of Acacia Counseling and Wellness, a top provider of accessible psychiatry, telehealth, and specialized long-term psychotherapy for university students and their communities. Mindpath College Health is designed to radically improve college student access to mental health care services in the U.S., and will continue to expand into other states, providing additional mental health resources for university systems.

Mindpath College Health will continue to increase much needed access to care.

"Our recent acquisition of Acacia Counseling and Wellness - now Mindpath College Health - is already increasing access to quality mental health care for many college communities in California and Minnesota," said Mindpath Health CEO, Christopher Brengard. "Utilizing Mindpath Health resources, platforms and championed payor relationships, Mindpath College Health will continue to increase much needed access to care. We look forward to seeing the powerful impact Mindpath College Health will have as we continue to grow and expand to additional universities and states in the years to come."

Built on a spirit of community and a dedication to collective wellness, Mindpath College Health was founded as Acacia Counseling and Wellness in 2014. Mindpath College Health provides traditional counseling and psychotherapy, and offers workshops, sessions with therapy animals, wellness activities, and more. Mindpath College Health aims to provide access to affordable mental health care services to underserved university communities, with a goal of ending the student mental health crisis. All Mindpath College Health offices are located within close distance to campuses in order to meet patients where they live and learn. Mindpath College Health also works with faculty and staff on campus, and students can choose to meet in person with a mental health clinician or via telehealth appointment.

"We worked collaboratively with Mindpath Health post-acquisition to create Mindpath College Health, which perfectly reflects our expanded mission of offering tailored, collaborative and accessible care to university communities nationwide," said Dr. Brett Donnelly, VP of Development, Mindpath College Health. "Mindpath Health's resources and platforms already enable us to reach more students and university systems, and we are just getting started."

According to a recent report , Under Pressure: Inside the College Mental Health Crisis published by APM Reports, "Colleges have seen a substantial increase in students who have depression seeking mental health services in the past decade. Large numbers of students report depression, anxiety, and contemplating suicide and those numbers have been on the increase. In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, one-quarter of 18- to 24-year-olds surveyed reported having seriously considered suicide in the previous 30 days."

Mindpath Health has deep mental health care expertise; its clinicians form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive high quality coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, clinicians can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry/medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, group therapy, psychological testing, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy.

About Mindpath Health

Mindpath Health is a leading, independent U.S. provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral health services that blends human connection with science-based care, to help guide people on their mental health journey and uplift the communities around them. With a team of more than 700 mental health clinicians, Mindpath Health provides a broad spectrum of psychiatry, including psychotherapy and TMS to more than 100,500 patients annually. We offer telehealth and in-person visits and coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring providers to ensure a focus on total health. Mindpath Health is in-network with most major health insurance providers and has more than 100 locations across California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Arizona, Minnesota and growing. Please visit mindpath.com to learn more.

