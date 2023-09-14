Mindspace Survey: 82% of Employees Worldwide Expect Employers to Support Their Work-Life Balance

Poll by global flexible workspace provider Mindspace reveals shifts in attitudes towards work-life balance & workplace frustrations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindspace , a global flexible workspace provider, unveiled the results of a recent survey of employees from industries worldwide regarding shifting sentiment towards the workplace. Their latest Employee Wellbeing Data Report reveals that an astonishing 9 out of 10 employees consider wellbeing facilities and offerings to be critical when choosing a workplace, and 82% expect support from their employers in achieving a work-life balance.

Whilst the trend of "quiet quitting" may be abating and the return-to-office mandates are increasing, the survey suggests that attitudes towards the workplace and work-life balance continue to shift, with the majority of employees putting more emphasis on mental and physical health and overall wellbeing. Employee wellbeing has become a critical tool for empowering employee productivity and maintaining retention, which companies will need to take into account in order to remain competitive.

The report also explores the most impactful ways in which employees feel their employers should support their overall wellbeing. 43% of participants said the benefit with the greatest impact on employee wellbeing was flexible working hours. Other benefits mentioned include flexibility regarding work location (21%), free healthy meals (24%), more vacation days (33%), improved health insurance (16%) and physical amenities such as on-site gyms.

When asked about the negative effects of workplaces where wellbeing was not prioritized, 25% said such environments adversely affected their desire to stay at the company – half of respondents (50%) said they believed workers' motivation would be most affected, followed by productivity (48%) and creativity (28%).

The survey aimed to highlight the global workforce's current sentiment towards employers' wellness offerings, the importance of a wellness-focused employer as a variable when choosing a new job or deciding to stay at a current place of work, as well as tangible ways that employers could support employee wellbeing.

"With companies large and small gradually demanding their employees return to the office, now is the time for employers to rethink a future of work that incorporates flexible working options with regard to work hours and location, and that places more emphasis on benefits enhancing employee wellbeing," said Dan Zakai, Mindspace CEO and Co-Founder. "This latest survey suggests that employees are taking a more holistic approach to their workplace – with growing expectations for hybrid work models, amenities that support work-life balance, or enhanced healthcare coverage. Companies that believe in returning to the office and want to retain their top talent should be forward-thinking and must recognize that built-in wellness amenities are not a luxury but a strategic necessity to promote wellbeing, to boost retention and to drive organizational success."

Mindspace conducted the survey based on interviews of 2,000 office workers across the U.S., U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Israel.

