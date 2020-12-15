Mindtree Accelerates Cloud Business Through Global Microsoft Azure Experience Center and New Skills Academy

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced the launch of a dedicated Microsoft go-to-market business unit centered on building new solutions based on Microsoft platforms and technologies, as well as developing the next generation of talent across the Mindtree organization globally. The Microsoft go-to-market business unit is a component of Mindtree's multi-tiered initiative to support the continued demand of cloud services and solutions. Mindtree will also expand its Global Azure Experience Center in Redmond, WA and will leverage its Microsoft Excellence Academy to ensure all technical professionals are proficient and certified on Microsoft Azure technologies.

"As long-standing partners, our mutual goal is to bring together our complementary strengths to deliver specialized capabilities, industry solutions and services that will help our customers get maximum value out of their investment in Microsoft technologies," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "Today's announcement broadens Mindtree's reach and expertise within Microsoft's business which continues to grow at scale and underscores the unwavering commitment that Mindtree has made to drive strategic work for common enterprise clients."

Through Microsoft's partner-led sales model, Mindtree delivers best-in-class, Azure-based solutions to drive clients' digital transformation initiatives and help them thrive in a cloud-first world. Mindtree's team of experts have accumulated a vast base of knowledge and skills in Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, and related capabilities.

"By enhancing the focus on a dedicated Microsoft business unit, Mindtree is taking a critically important step forward in our collaboration and making further investments in the Microsoft ecosystem," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "As a result, enterprise customers will further benefit from the innovative products and services tailored to their digital and cloud transformation initiatives, as well as Mindtree's world-class talent around the globe to develop and apply industry specific solutions to solve customers' business challenges."

Accelerating Mindtree's go-to-market strategy in collaboration with Microsoft will rely on three growth pillars. First, enhancing Mindtree's Microsoft go-to-market business unit headquartered in Redmond, where Mindtree Minds will continue to support enterprise clients with their digital transformation journeys. Second, a 135,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Global Azure Experience Center, housing a highly skilled talent pool, will help deliver best-in-class cloud solutions that enterprise clients require. Third, a global, Microsoft Excellence Academy will provide every Mindtree Mind technical professional training and certification on Azure technologies.

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 280+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

