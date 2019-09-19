Mindtree Opens New European Headquarters in London

- Office includes Digital Pumpkin innovation hub to navigate digital transformation challenges

LONDON and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced the opening of its new European headquarters in London. The new office is equipped with the first European Digital Pumpkin innovation hub, which aims to help clients discover and design their path to digital transformation success.

By establishing its new European headquarters, Mindtree will be better positioned to meet the needs of European-based customers and provide greater access to domain expertise where multi-disciplinary teams can ideate, design and craft meaningful digital experiences. Mindtree's Digital Pumpkin innovation hub turns digital ideas into real-world solutions which can be infused across entire organisations. Clients using the Digital Pumpkin will ultimately benefit from new digital experiences, in which they can offer new solutions to enable customer experience transformation.

The interactive hub is designed to reimagine enterprise-wide solutions by leveraging the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, cognitive solutions, virtual and augmented reality, machine learning, conversational platforms, cloud and big data. Since the launch of Mindtree's Bangalore-based Digital Pumpkin in 2013 and the US-based Digital Pumpkin in 2017, the hubs have been the seedbeds behind more than 100 strategic digital transformation engagements.

"Our new headquarters and Digital Pumpkin innovation hub enables us to help our European customers thrive in the digital age by accessing the latest Design Thinking principles and experimentation with cutting-edge technologies," said Guita Blake, Senior Vice President and Head, Global Sales and Europe. "The new office will provide the platform to further elevate our digital capabilities, whilst maintaining our unique culture so we can continue to help customers create new possibilities for competitive advantage."

In addition to helping clients bolster advanced technology use-cases, there will be a continued emphasis on supporting established European practices such as the Munich Centre of Excellence, which provides Mindtree and Magnet360 clients end-to-end Salesforce expertise for consulting, development, delivery and support.

Mindtree's specialised expertise and skillset in SAP services, both in the UK and globally, allows organisations to quickly scale and incorporate innovation from proven technologies and applications. Clients will benefit from the innovated solutions delivered by the fully-integrated SAP practice in London, fuelling domain knowledge and project management capabilities. Mindtree is also investing in new areas of SAP like mobility, solution management, BO and HANA to meet the evolving customer demands and technology landscape.

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 350+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

