Mindy Kaling and Zelle® Announce a $100,000 Giveaway

Winners to Thrive Through Summer 2022; One lucky winner will win $10,000, and 180 other winners will receive $500 each directly from Zelle®.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Who:

Mindy Kaling - writer, producer, and actor

- writer, producer, and actor Zelle ® a fast, safe, and easy way to send money right from your banking app

What:

As part of a broader "Thrive with Zelle®" campaign, which aims to help consumers "thrive" through content, celebrations, and giveaways, Zelle® launches today its second sweepstakes with Mindy Kaling. One lucky winner will receive $10,000, and 180 other winners will receive $500. The $100,000 giveaway will take place on Instagram and Twitter from June 22, 2022—to July 6, 2022.

The giveaway kicked off at the "Thrive through Summer" brunch hosted by Mindy Kaling in Los Angeles, CA. The event provided guests with helpful content and information to thrive for the summer, including Zelle® specific care stations focused on travel, summer planning, family, and gifting. In addition, Mindy joined Melissa Lowry, Chief Marketing Officer of Zelle®, to discuss how she plans to thrive this summer, highlighting her summer planning and travel go-to's from self-care to family vacations.

Mindy Kaling and Zelle® first partnered in December 2021 to give away $100,000 to help consumers thrive through the holidays.

Why:

According to a Zelle® consumer behavior study released today, people find summer one of the most challenging seasons to maintain a work/life balance. That's why Mindy Kaling and Zelle® are partnering once again to help kickstart consumers' summer plans.

To find out more about consumer behaviors as it relates to summer, please visit: https://www.zellepay.com/consumer-research

Where/When:

The giveaway takes place on Twitter and Instagram from Wednesday, June 22, 2022 through Wednesday, July 6, 2022. For a chance to win, consumers must comment on the Zelle and/or Mindy Kaling'sInstagram or Twitter posts, or reply to @Zelle or @MindyKaling sweepstakes tweet and include #ZelleSweepstakes.

How:

For a chance to win, consumers must:

Sign into their Twitter or Instagram account (entrants may create a Twitter or Instagram account for free if they do not already have one). Become a follower of @Zelle on Twitter or @ZellePay on Instagram (if not already following)

on Twitter or on Instagram (if not already following) Enter the sweepstakes by doing one of the following:

Reply to one of the Twitter sweepstakes posts by @ Zelle or @ MindyKaling ", provide your response to "What makes you thrive during the Summer" and include # ZelleSweepstakes



OR





Zelle MindyKaling ZelleSweepstakes OR

Reply to one of the Instagram sweepstakes posts by @Zellepay or @ MindyKaling ", provide your response to "What makes you thrive during the Summer"

No purchase necessary, U.S. only 18+, Rules: bit.ly/3xLtoB6 Enter by 7/6/22. Zelle requirement to claim prize.

Zelle® and the Zelle® marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindy-kaling-and-zelle-announce-a-100-000-giveaway-301573689.html

SOURCE Zelle