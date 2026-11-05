Link Aktie
WKN DE: A2PDWW / ISIN: JP3977010002
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05.11.2026 04:15:00
Mine, Enrich, Build, Operate: Which Link in the Nuclear Supply Chain Is the Best Stock Right Now?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is looking to build a business around small modular nuclear reactors, putting it at the forefront of the nuclear power industry. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) sells power from nuclear power plants it owns, with its proposed acquisition of Dominion (NYSE: D) set to make it the number two player in nuclear power in the United States. And then there are intermediaries, like fuel supplier Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) or service provider Westinghouse, which is owned by Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP).
For most investors, keeping your nuclear power exposure simple and diversified is probably the best choice. And that suggests that NextEra Energy or a competitor like Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG), the largest U.S. nuclear operator, could be the best option. Here's why.
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