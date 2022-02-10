Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
10.02.2022 19:11:22
MineHub, Sumitomo accelerate digitalization of mining and metals supply chains
MineHub Technologies (TSXV: MHUB) and Sumitomo are collaborating with the shared goal of bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to industrial supply chains, with an initial focus on mining and metals.Sumitomo and MineHub have been in discussions since 2020 and have been closely collaborating on product development since then. Under the partnership, the companies will continue to expand the MineHub core platform services with innovative solutions and value propositions.Sumitomo will promote the MineHub platform and solutions to its vast network of suppliers, customers and partners across the globe. MineHub will move to incorporate its existing presence in Japan and expand its operations there further in order to support its growing market presence.The partnership will enable Sumitomo and its customers and suppliers to use the MineHub platform to unlock value through digitalization. This includes for instance operational cost savings, emissions reduction, supply chain resilience and working capital optimization.(This article first appeared in the Canadian Mining Journal)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sumitomo Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sumitomo Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sumitomo Corp.
|13,96
|0,04%
|SUMITOMO CORP (spons. ADRs)
|16,10
|-0,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.