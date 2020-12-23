Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting

TSX Venture Exchange: MHI

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce that its Annual General Meeting was held on December 18, 2020 (the "AGM") according to the Notice of Meeting given on November 13, 2020.

The shareholders of the Company passed the resolution to fix the number of directors at five (5) and re-elected Messrs. Grant Hendrickson, Andrew von Kursell, Eric Peter-Kaiser, Milo Filgas and Dieter Peter as directors.

The shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors and re-approved the Company's existing stock option plan.

The shareholders ratified the Board's resolution to extend the due diligence period in reference to the binding Letter of Intent with Southern Colorado Real Estate Ventures Holding LLC dated October 4, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and a further extension to January 31, 2020.

The shareholders ratified the Board of Directors' resolution passed on January 23, 2020 to approve the Definitive Acquisition Agreement with Southern Colorado Real Estate Ventures Holding LLC.

The shareholders also ratified the Board of Directors' resolution passed on May 12, 2020 and April 9, 2020 to mutually terminate the Definitive Acquisition Agreement with Southern Colorado Real Estate Ventures Holding LLC and to unwind the associated Private Placement.

During the subsequent board meeting held on December 21, 2020, the Board of Directors confirmed the following officers and committee members:

Officers President and CEO, Dieter Peter Interim Chief Financial Officer, Andrew von Kursell Corporate Secretary Eric Peter-Kaiser

Audit Committee Members

Andrew von Kursell, Member and Chairman Milo Filgas, Member Grant Hendrickson Member

Corporate Governance & Human Resources Committee Andrew von Kursell Chairman and Member who has the primary responsibility to ensure that the Company complies with Exchange policies Milo Filgas Member Grant Hendrickson Member

The following committees were established with the nominations of the members postponed to the ensuing year:

Environmental & Safety Committee

Advisory Committee

