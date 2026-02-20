Mineral Resources Turns To Profit In H1, Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - Mineral Resources Ltd (MIN.AX, MALRY) reported a profit in its first half, compared to prior year's loss, amid higher revenues.

Profit attributable to owners for the first half of 2026 was A$495 million, compared to loss of A$809 million last year. Earnings per share were 250.1 cents, compared to loss of 410.4 cents in the previous year.

The result included, among others, a A$134 million post-tax gain from the receipt of a contingent consideration receivable as part of a private haul road transaction.

Underlying EBITDA for the first half of 2026 was A$1.167 billion, up 286 percent from A$302 million in the prior corresponding period.

Revenues from ordinary activities increased 33 percent to A$3.052 billion from A$2.29 billion in the same period last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the Mining Services division is forecast to deliver almost A$1 billion in annualized EBITDA and production volumes of 305-325 million tonnes, representing 12.5 percent growth, bolstered by the performance at Onslow Iron.

The long-term outlook for the Mining Services division remains strong.

In Australia, the shares closed Friday's regular trading at A$51.25, down 5.25 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.