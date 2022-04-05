Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
05.04.2022 09:56:57
Minerals Council SA bids adieu to central Johannesburg
THE Minerals Council South Africa has bid farewell to central Johannesburg.The 132-year old institution, known formerly as the Chamber of Mines, relocated its headquarters to Johannesburg suburb Rosebank this month. It had been an occupant of the Hollard Street building in Johannesburg’s central business district since 1921.The Minerals Council follows Anglo American which left its Main Street headquarters in central Johannesburg last year, also for Rosebank.“The Minerals Council … is synonymous with Johannesburg. We have promoted and protected our members interests, while being mindful of the country’s imperatives, for 132 years, mostly from our graceful, history-filled building in central Johannesburg,” said Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council.“But the time has come to move to premises that are better suited to serving our members in a modern, easily accessible, and efficient environment,” he added.The council said that whilst it had tenants in the 17 story art-deco building in Johannesburg, it was too large and impractical for its “smaller, more agile” team. Staff also worked from home during the Covid pandemic which altered home/work habits.Staffing levels dropped to 49 full time employees from a peak of about 7,500 people. The council lobbies on behalf of 79 members.“It’s sad to leave so much of our legacy behind, but we are a modern, efficient organisation,” said Baxter.The post Minerals Council SA bids adieu to central Johannesburg appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.