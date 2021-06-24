Minerva Labs, Gartner 2020 Cool Vendors in Network and Endpoint Security, Officially Partner with Cyber Hive Technology in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Hive Technology is pleased to announce they are partnering with Minerva Labs to bring their patented endpoint protection platform to the Australian and New Zealand market. Minerva Labs have won numerous awards for their unique approach to preventing cyber-attacks through their ability to completely disarm malicious software before it can even begin causing damage, freeing organisations from having to engage in costly post-incident activities.

Minerva is built to enable any organisation to pre-emptively prevent modern cyber threats regardless of their team's size, skillset, and location. This makes Minerva an ideal solution for the ANZ market, given how overstretched the security teams already are, and the dramatic increase in working from home seen over the last 12 months.

Never pay a ransom. Deployed on the endpoint, Minerva's platform creates an environment that neutralises and prevents malicious activity, including Ransomware, prior to the execution phase of an attack. The multi-layered engines combine advanced prevention oriented cyber warfare approaches such as deterrence-based & active deception, active camouflage, isolation, virtual patching, vaccination, and other anti-evasion capabilities.

As Jason Murrell, Growth Director at Cyber Hive, stated, "We are very excited to be able to bring Minerva Labs to Australian and New Zealand customers. Minerva's mission aligns perfectly with Cyber Hive in making cyber simple, with their easy to deploy, low cost of ownership solution to a problem every organisation in our region is facing."

Minerva Labs have been looking to expand into the ANZ region for some time, as Eyal Gurevich, Minerva's Head of Sales & Strategy, said, "We have had tremendous success in every market we have moved into, with millions of endpoints around the world already protected by Minerva, and through our partnership with Cyber Hive Technology we are certain to see similar success in Australia and New Zealand."

End-to-end security solution, even from home

Minerva Labs' unique solution for protecting home-office users' endpoints is particularly important with so many people still working remotely. Minerva provides full endpoint protection against known and unknown threats such as file-less attacks, PowerShell scripts, ransomware, malicious documents (macro), and other evasive malware without the need to install any software on the remote endpoint. This makes it a perfect solution for staff working from home using their own computers without the overhead for the security team of trying to manage these non-corporate devices.

Protection from Zero-days for Less than Current Solutions

Minerva's Platform allows customers to replace their existing Endpoint Protection (EPP) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) products with a rapid-rollout solution that will completely secure every endpoint from even the most advanced threats. Minerva is a single user space agent, with no prerequisites, no downtime, and no reboots. It is a simple, easy, and effective solution for securing endpoints, yet provides better protection than traditional products. It also provides browser isolation and full integration with built-in Microsoft Windows Defender, eliminating the need to purchase a separate antivirus product.

As the SANS Institute noted in their review of the Minerva Labs solution, the more evasive the malware, the more effective the solution was at preventing the threat from affecting the system.

"Attackers have found ways to evade even the most advanced malware detection products in the market today, so we loved the fact that Minerva has turned this problem upside down with a solution that stops attacks from ever starting,"Jason Murrell said.

Solarwinds Breach Related Events Prevented by Minerva

Minerva Labs conducted a thorough review of the cybersecurity threat exposed by SolarWinds breach. Their research showed Minerva customers reporting a dramatic increase in the number of prevented events coming from the 'SolarWinds.BusinessLayerHost.exe' process late in 2020.

Researchers suspected that the activity was related to the events at the time and advised other security vendors to monitor for such behaviour. While security vendors published their mitigation recommendations in December 2020, Minerva reported that their platform had already prevented related attempts from August 2020.

Gartner Cool Vendor

In late 2020, Gartner named the company a Cool Vendor in Network and Endpoint Security. The Gartner report states that "Cool Vendors in network and endpoint security react to the changes in the normal ways of working, being innovative in their solution delivery and aligning to modern demands around consumption models. Furthermore, the displacement of on-premises IT means that the war against the adversary has had to dynamically adjust to meet the ever-changing threat landscape and the changes in those new standards of working."

About Minerva Labs

Minerva was founded in 2014 with the mission of overturning the ever-growing hacking tide that is still engulfing the cyberworld. The challenge was not just to create a platform that utterly defeats cyberattacks but also one that does so regardless of an organization's time, team size, skills, and toolset.

Through years of innovation and dedication, Minerva was successful in developing an endpoint security solution that is not just the most effective, but also the most resourceful and cost-effective both for managed and unmanaged devices. By eliminating cyber threats, Minerva's platform is successfully turning the hacking tide and allowing organisations to flourish without the fear of attack.

About Cyber Hive Technology

Cyber Hive's mission is to make cyber security simple, by offering products and solutions that help their customer Assess, Train and Protect.

That's why we take a holistic approach to determine the perfect strategy for you and we partner with the experts: ex intelligence agencies and artificial intelligence experts to bring you world leading technologies.

SOURCE Cyber Hive Technology