> > > >
01.11.2021 13:30:00

Minerva Neurosciences to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 8

Management to Host Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 (US and Canada) or (765) 507-2618 (international) and referring to conference ID number 3775536. The live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website under "Events and Presentations” at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Our goal is to transform the lives of patients with improved therapeutic options. Minerva’s portfolio of compounds includes roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit our website.

For more information:
  
Investor inquiries:Media Inquiries:
Fred AhlholmHelen Shik
CFO, Minerva Neurosciences Principal, Shik Communications LLC
emailemail


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Minerva Neurosciences Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Minerva Neurosciences Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Minerva Neurosciences Inc 1,18 -0,08% Minerva Neurosciences Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart positiv. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten