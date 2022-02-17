|
17.02.2022 15:38:20
MING -Trading for own account
On February 17 SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 1,336 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 149.50 to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus.
After this transaction the bank owns 606 ECC’s.
Trondheim, 17 February 2022
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
Incoming CFO, Trond Søraas, tel. 922 36 803
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
