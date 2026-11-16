MiniMed Gains FDA Approval For Tubeless Insulin Pump

(RTTNews) - MiniMed (MMED) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared MiniMed Fit, the company's first tubeless insulin pump, expanding its automated insulin delivery portfolio.

The system combines up to seven days of wear, a 300-unit insulin capacity, smartphone app control and the company's SmartGuard technology.

Designed for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes aged seven and older, MiniMed Fit automatically adjusts insulin delivery and can provide correction doses every five minutes. It also features Meal Detection technology to deliver additional insulin when a meal dose is missed or underestimated.

The system will offer two sensor options: Simplera Sync, with up to seven days of wear, and Abbott's Instinct sensor, with up to 15 days. MiniMed expects a phased U.S. rollout in spring 2027, following an early customer experience program planned for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027.

MMED is currently trading at $18.67, up $0.68 or 3.78 percent on the Nasdaq.