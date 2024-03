Minimum wage is UK’s ‘most successful economic policy in a generation’

Resolution Foundation study suggests lowest earners are £6,000 a year better off due to policyThe minimum wage has driven up the pay of millions of Britain’s lowest earners by £6,000 a year, making it the single most successful economic policy in a generation, according to a leading thinktank.Since its introduction in 1999 by Tony Blair’s first Labour administration the policy has secured cross-party agreement, and should be seen as the basis for further improvements in the welfare of low wage workers, the Resolution Foundation said. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel