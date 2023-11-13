|
13.11.2023 15:41:00
Mining into the Future seminar to focus on net zero, supply chain and the future of the workforce
MobilTM, in partnership with the Mining and Industry Suppliers’ Trade Association (AMIGOs), is hosting a seminar on the future of mining in Tucson, Arizona that will explore many of the most urgent issues in the industry today, including the pursuit of Net Zero emissions, supply chain challenges and developing the workforce of the future. The Modern Mining event is part of Mobil’s Mining into the Future series, which brings together some of the most influential thought leaders across the mining industry for conferences and webinars. It will be held on November 16, 2023, at Tucson Marriot University Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. MST. “Rapid change is occurring across the industry,” Thejas Srinivasan, Commercial Brand Advisor with Mobil said in a statement. “The panels and information presented at this seminar will put miners in the best possible position to succeed in an industry that’s evolving, not only because of sustainability considerations, but also new technology, an increasingly diverse workforce and a constantly shifting regulatory environment.” Panels will include: Pursuit of Net Zero in Mining, which will focus on technological innovations and sustainable mining practices as government and private companies alike work toward ambitious carbon reduction goals The Workforce of Mining’s Future, which will address diversity, automation, artificial intelligence, and the workforce of the future. Supply Chain Issues, focused on how to ensure access to vital products and mineral processing including planning for current and future supply chain disruptions Domestic Critical Mineral Development and Fast-41, which will discuss solutions to supply the minerals and metals vital to creating our future energy system; and Good Samaritan Laws: a discussion of how abandoned mine land reforms work Speakers include: Andrea Vaccari, Director of Responsible Production Frameworks and Sustainability for Freeport-McMoRan, who will discuss how copper is an essential mineral for the future; and Misael Cabrera, Director of School of Mining and Mineral Resources at the University of Arizona, who will talk about higher education and mines of the future.Register here. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
