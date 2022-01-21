Mining People: Canterra, Defense Metals, First Majestic, MacDonald Mines, Mountain Province, Nighthawk, Stratabound

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Management appointments announced this week include:Michael Parker was named COO at Aftermath Silver.Canterra Minerals named Copper Quinn as interim president while former president Chris Pennimpede takes medical leave.Defense Metals reinforced its leadership following the acquisition of the Wicheeda REE property with the appointment of Luisa Morena as president and William Bird to the board.The new CEO of DLP Resources is Ian Gendall, in addition to his role as president, and Jim Stypula as executive chairman.First Majestic Silver appointed Andrew Poon interim CFO following the retirement of Raymond Polman.Gold Port made two additions to its team in Guyana: Samantha Latchman as country manager and Gerardo Martinez as manager of drilling operations.International Zeolite named Mark Pearlman as president and COO.The former director of industry and mining for Oaxaca, Mexico, Gustavo Allende Igarashi, has been named head of corporate development Mexico for Inomin Mines.Greg Roman is the new president, CEO and board member of MacDonald Mines.Mountain Province Diamonds named Matt MacPhail as chief technical officer, April Hayward as chief sustainability officer, and Steven Thomas as VP finance.Nighthawk Gold named Allan Candelario its VP investor relations.Carmelo Marelli was named CFO and corporate secretary of Prismo Metals.Christian Scovern, the CEO of Ready Set Gold, has resigned. Alex McAulay will serve as interim CEO.Stratabound Minerals made these appointments: Mary Anderson as exploration manager, Gary Nassif as senior VP, and Brendan Blair as CFO and secretary.Board moves include:New board appointments at Asante Gold include Mohammad Alothman and Alexander Smirnov.Bald Eagle announced the resignation of Sidney Himmel from the board.Big Ridge Gold named James Maxwell to its board following the resignation of Ken Engquist.International Lithium announced the passing of Nicholas Davies, a director.Nighthawk Gold nominated Edith Margaret Hofmeister and Sara Heston to its board of directors.Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol joined Thunderstruck Resources as technical director of exploration.(This article first appeared in the Canadian Mining Journal)