|
10.10.2025 13:07:13
Mining Stocks Drifting Lower; FTSE 100 Moves In Tight Range
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are subdued in lackluster trade on Friday with investors not showing any big interest in making significant moves. The benchmark FTSE 100 index is moving in a very narrow range.
The mood remains cautious amid political uncertainty in France, and a lack of triggers.
The FTSE 100 was up 2 points or 0.02% at 9,511.40 a little before noon.
The Sage Group shares are up more than 3%. Compass Group is gaining 2.2% and Diageo is rising 2.1%.
Metlen Energy & Metals, Unilever, LSE, Games Workshp, Bunzl, Severn Trent, WPP, Pearson, JD Sports Fashion and Ashtead are up 1 to 1.7%.
Endeavour Mining is down nearly 3%. Fresnillo, Melrose Industries, Rolls-Royce Holdings, BAE Systems and Babcock International are down 2 to 2.6%.
RightMove, Avia, IAG, Prudential, Shell, ICG, Anglo American Plc, Airtel Africa, HSBC Holdings and Glencore are down 0.7 to 1.6%.
In economic news, UK permanent job placements declined at a softer pace and candidate supply increased sharply amid falling demand for staff in September, monthly data from S&P Global showed.
Permanent staff appointments dropped at the weakest pace in a year in September. That said, employers were hesitant to take on new workers due to weaker economic conditions and cost concerns, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs said.
Meanwhile, temp billings dropped at a solid pace that was faster than in August.
Starting pay for permanent workers grew at the slowest pace in the current sequence of rise that began just over four-and-a-half years ago. Temp pay growth also slowed in September.
Data showed that overall vacancies continued to drop but the rate of contraction eased only slightly from August's six-month record.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerhaltener Wochenschluss für ATX und DAX -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Während sich der heimische Leitindex im Verlauf schwächer zeigt, bewegt sich der DAX am Freitagmittag um die Nulllinie. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zum Wochenschluss unterdessen nach unten.