11.07.2024 03:15:21
Mining vs AI: What’s wrong with this picture?
As the saying from mid-19th century California goes, during a gold rush the easiest way to get rich is selling shovels and picks. Never has this old business school adage been truer than for NVIDIA. The California-based company’s market worth has skyrocketed in value as companies rush to buy its graphics processors to power artificial intelligence projects. Nevertheless, it’s a jarring revelation to see the companies doing the actual shovelling be appraised by the market in such a contrasting way. The MINING.COM ranking of the 50 most valuable mining companies shows a combined value of $1.4 trillion at the end of the second quarter, not even half that of NVIDIA. There is another maxim from the mining industry: If it can’t be grown it has to be mined. Looking at this chart, that’s clearly not something often mentioned in investment circles.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
