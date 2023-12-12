MINISO Group Gives Updates on Increase Plan in Shareholding by Management

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced that Mr. Zhang Jingjing, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, together with Mr. Huang Zheng, General Manager of MINISO Overseas distributor markets and Vice President, and Mr. Yao Jianzheng, General Manager of MINISO China and Vice President (together as the "Management"), have acquired the Company's shares in the open market in the amounts of about USD400,000, USD300,000 and USD300,000 respectively as of the date of this press release, re-affirming their commitment and confidence in the value and long-term development of the Company. The Management may further increase their shareholding in the Company as and when appropriate and subject to compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that any share purchase by the Company's management may be done subject to market conditions and at the individual's absolute discretion. Shareholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the shares.

