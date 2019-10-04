MINISO Singapore launches its first $2 outlet store at HarbourFront Centre

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO, Japanese Designer brand presents in more than 80 countries, is rapidly growing in Singapore. Starting from June this year, MINISO X Marvel has jointly launched the Marvel series merchandise which is very popular among customers. This October, MINISO is going to open its first-ever $2 outlet store in Singapore, where one can find the most affordable and diverse household supplies, including electronics and electrical appliances, home & living, home appliances, toys, etc.

The company's proposal is to offer economy household supplies to its loyal customers as well as to attract more new ones. The outlet collection will feature hundreds of lifestyle products to spruce up customers' home, containing fans, coffee machine, keyboard, Bluetooth earphone, men's and women's bag, organizer and more valuable goods than one could imagine.

In order to benefit the customer more, start from October 1st, MINISO has scheduled a series of promotion activities. There will be a priority queue chosen base on lucky draw from Facebook of MINISO Singapore. Besides, S$15 worth free gifts will be given out to the first 100 customers. What's more surprising is that one fortuitous winner will be randomly selected for a S$100 cash voucher.

MINISO is known for its variety of goods, which comprises high quality products with affordable prices. Through collaboration with other brands, it not merely brings fun and joy to customer, but also the practical household supplies. Recently, MINISO and Marvel jointly launched the Marvel series merchandise, and it is now available at Westgate, Vivo city, NEX, North point city, Plaza Singapura, and Paya Lebar Square. The collection features hundreds of IP (intellectual propriety) products, including cups, notebooks, key chains, cases, food containers, organizing items, and more.

In Singapore, MINISO chain has opened more than 30 stores in island-wide. The brand aims to expand to more regions in the future. Aligning with its brand slogan "Love Life Love MINISO", MINISO is focusing on improving the life quality of Singaporean by bringing in fabulous lifestyle products in affordable price.

When & Where:

Date/Time: October 5th, 10 am

Place: #02-15/16 1 Maritime Square, Harbour Front Centre, 099253 (Near Singapore Cruise Centre)

About MINISO

Founded in 2013 by the Japanese designer Miyake Junya and the Chinese businessman Ye Guofu in Tokyo, MINISO is known for its philosophy of "simplicity, nature and good quality". With a wide range of products including cosmetics, home furniture, electronics and kitchenware at affordable prices, MINISO now is one of the fastest growing global retailers in the world. It has more than 30 stores in Singapore, providing daily necessities to its customer.

Follow our social medias

Facebook: minisosingapore | Instagram: @minisosingapore

SOURCE MINISO