MINISO Singapore to launch the second $2 outlet at IMM Centre

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 5th, MINISO launched its first $2 outlet store at HarbourFront Centre, which led to consumer panic buying. Now the second outlet store will open on October 26th for everyone to spend less to get high-value MINISO products.

MINISO is aim to offer cost-effective household supplies to its loyal customers as well as to attract more new customers. The outlet collection will feature hundreds of lifestyle products, such as fans, coffee machines, keyboards, Bluetooth earphones, men's and women's bags, all kinds of storage tools and other useful daily necessitiesto spruce up customers' home and make life more convenient.

The first MINISO $2 outlet store serves a large number of customers every day, and this time, MINISO has also scheduled a series of promotion activities. There will be a priority queue chosen base on lucky draw from Facebook of MINISO Singapore. Besides, $15 worth of free gifts will be given out to the first 100 customers. What's more surprising is that a lucky customer will be randomly selected to win a $100 cash voucher!

MINISO is known for its variety of goods, which comprises high quality products with affordable prices. Through collaboration with other brands, it not merely brings fun and joy to customers, but also brings the practical household supplies. Recently, MINISO and Marvel jointly launched Marvel series merchandise, which are now available at Westgate, Vivo city, NEX, North point city, Plaza Singapura, and Paya Lebar Square. The collection features hundreds of IP products, including cups, notebooks, key chains, cases, food containers, organizing items, and more.

In Singapore, MINISO chain has opened more than 30 stores in island-wide. The brand aims to expand to more regions in the future. Aligning with its brand slogan "From Japan to the World", MINISO is focusing on improving the life quality of Singaporean by bringing in fabulous lifestyle products at a fair and reasonable price.

When & Where:

Date/Time: October 26 th, 10：30 am

Place: 2 JURONG EAST STREET 21,#01-61/62,IMM Centre.

