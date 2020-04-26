Minister Bibeau announces appointment to Farm Credit Canada

OTTAWA, April 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the appointment of Jane Halford as Chairperson of Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) Board of Directors.

Ms. Halford has held various leadership and advisory positions over her career and has been an active FCC board member since December 2014. The term of her appointment is four years, effective immediately.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an appointment process that is transparent and merit-based, to search for Canadians who reflect public sector values of respect for democracy, people, integrity, stewardship, and excellence.

Quote

"It gives me great pride in naming such a dynamic and enthusiastic woman to this role. I have every confidence that she will shine in her new functions, and that she will provide a second to none leadership on behalf of farmers and food businesses across this country, as they work hard to deliver quality food."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

Farm Credit Canada is our country's leading agriculture and food lender, with a healthy loan portfolio of more than $38 billion . The Crown corporation provides flexible, competitively priced financing, management software, information, and knowledge specifically designed for the agriculture and food industries.

Farm Credit Canada is Canada's largest provider of business and financial services to producers, agribusinesses and agri-food operations, with over 100,000 customers serviced by 97 locations across Canada.

Farm Credit Canada

Biography - Jane Halford



Jane Halford has been named the Chairperson of Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) Board of Directors for a term of four years, effective immediately.

Ms. Halford has held various leadership and advisory positions over her career. From 2003 to 2005, she worked for the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Alberta as the Director of Practice Review. She served as the Chief Executive Officer for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta and as Executive Director of the Chartered Accountants' Education Foundation from 2005 to 2013. Most recently, Ms. Halford has been supporting boards and executives with leadership transitions and governance through her company Halford Consulting Inc. and has been an active FCC board member since December 2014. She has also served on multiple agriculture-related boards including the Canadian Angus Foundation, Delta Genomics, and Alpha Phenomics where she is currently the chair.

Ms. Halford received her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta in 1994, became a Chartered Accountant in 1997, and became a Fellow of the Chartered Accountants in 2012.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada