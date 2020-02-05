Minister Bibeau announces appointments to Canadian Dairy Commission

OTTAWA, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced two appointments to the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) today. Jennifer Hayes has been re-appointed as Commissioner and Robert Ingratta has been appointed as a Chairperson, replacing Alistair Johnston.

Ms. Hayes has held the position of Commissioner of the CDC since 2017. Mr. Ingratta's recent professional experience includes being the Chief Executive Officer of the British Columbia Milk Marketing Board for six years.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an appointment process that is transparent and merit-based, to search for Canadians who reflect public sector values of respect for democracy, people, integrity, stewardship, and excellence.

Quote

"The CDC is expected to deliver on many fronts in the coming year, and strong, experienced leadership is required. Both Ms. Hayes and Mr. Ingratta's depth of knowledge and experience in agriculture and corporate governance will be valuable assets to the CDC. I look forward to working closely with them over the course of their terms to ensure the prosperity of Canada's dairy sector. I also want to thank Mr. Johnston for his years of service at the CDC."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The Canadian Dairy Commission is a Crown corporation, established in 1966, with the mandate of coordinating federal and provincial dairy policies.

The CDC Board of Directors is appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Associated links

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Governor in Council Appointments

Canadian Dairy Commission

Biographies

Jennifer Hayes– Commissioner – 3 year term

Jennifer Hayes is a dairy and beef farmer on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. She is the third generation to farm at PineCrest Farms in Shigawake, which she co-owns with her father and uncle. Ms. Hayes has extensive governance experience which she obtained through her active participation with the UPA (L'Union des Producteurs Agricoles), defending regional interests in dairy, beef and agricultural development.

Ms. Hayes holds an MBA from Concordia University and is actively engaged in rural development initiatives within her region. As a Revitalization Agent at the MRC of Bonaventure, she accompanied rural municipalities in formalizing social and economic development plans as well as the elaboration of essential community development projects and action plans. In addition, in partnership with her husband, she has recently launched Project Rural, which is dedicated to advancing the development of rural communities within Quebec. A lifelong community volunteer, Ms. Hayes is currently Chair of the Hayes Bursary Fund for Continuing Education which provides bursaries and encouragement to local youth to pursue post-secondary studies.

Ms. Hayes has two young daughters, and an extended family of nieces and nephews who inspire her to defend and develop her farming community for future generations. Ms. Hayes is being reappointed as a commissioner for the Canadian Dairy Commission which is a position that she has held since 2017.

Robert (Bob) Ingratta – Chairperson - Term expiring December 16th, 2021

Mr. Ingratta was raised on a farm in Ontario and has since moved on to British Columbia where he has acquired extensive Board Member experience with different agriculture-related boards. Prior to moving to British Columbia, Mr. Ingratta obtained a Bachelor's degree in Botany and a Master's degree in Environmental Biology from the University of Guelph. Mr. Ingratta's recent professional experience includes being the Chief Executive Officer of the BC Milk Marketing Board for over five years prior to becoming a director on both the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and the Azura Strata Boards. Mr. Ingratta's diverse Board experiences have enabled him to obtain experience in negotiation, building relationships with different types of stakeholders, and providing sound and innovative governance.

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada