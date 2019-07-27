Minister Bibeau announces funding for Phase 2 of Intelligent Boating on Lake Massawippi

AYER'S CLIFF, QC, July 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Many Canadians enjoy boating on various lakes, rivers and coastal waters throughout this vast country. The Government of Canada is committed to helping these boaters stay safe while improving boating safety practices.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced an investment of $100,000 for Phase 2 of Intelligent Boating under Transport Canada's Boating Safety Contribution Program.

Transport Canada's Boating Safety Contribution Program helps Canadians stay safe on the water by providing annual funding to support recreational boating projects focused on the importance of following safe boating practices, and on increasing national boating incident data. Ten organizations across the country were selected to receive funding this year for projects to raise public awareness about recreational boating safety.

Boating activities continue to grow in Canada, in terms of both diversity and number. They have many impacts: security, water quality, the multiplication of invasive species and quality of life. Harmonizing lake usage poses a challenge. Blue Massawippi has chosen to address it by focusing on security, the environment and eco-responsibility. Since 2017, Blue Massawippi has proposed a concept to change mentalities and streamline the federal regulatory process. Starting with ecologically sensitive zones, a geo-referenced map and an intelligent application, Blue Massawippi raises awareness, conducts research, proves scientifically and finds solutions for Canadian lakes.

The first conclusions drawn from Intelligent Boating inspired the initiative to modernize federal boating regulations, the simplification of the process for municipalities and above all, opened the doors to legislative intervention based on environmental criteria. Phase 2 of Intelligent Boating will propose precise regulatory standards, primarily based on impacts relating to turbidity and invasive species such as the spiked water-milfoil and the zebra mussel.

Transport Canada is accepting applications for projects that will begin in 2020-2021 as of now, until October 15.

"The Boating Safety Contribution Program helps us approach the question of harmonizing lake usage. I am convinced that eco-responsible behaviour from boaters will directly benefit security. Intelligent Boating therefore has the immense advantage of a double impact: security and the environment. It is a major project for boaters, for Lake Missawippi, for all lakes in Compton-Stanstead and eventually for all Canadian lakes." - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"We are pleased to be working with our partners and stakeholders on initiatives aimed at improving safety on Canadian waters. The Boating Safety Contribution Program provides an excellent opportunity for the development of projects that remind, educate and inform Canadians on best boating safety practices throughout the year. " - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport

