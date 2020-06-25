Minister Garneau recognizes the essential contribution of seafarers on their international day

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Each day, seafarers play an important role in the movement of goods and people and significantly contribute to the Canadian economy. Their commitment has probably never been greater than during the COVID-19 pandemic, since most of them have been spending even longer periods of time at sea, far from their loved ones.

In honour of the International Maritime Organization's annual Day of the Seafarer, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, is proud to recognize the essential role seafarers play, at home and abroad, in their contributions to maritime trade.

The theme to mark this year's Day of the Seafarer is "Seafarers are Key Workers." The Government of Canada applauds all seafarers in Canada and worldwide. They are indeed the key workers at the front lines, and they remain committed to the movement of people and the goods our country depends on, even during these challenging times.

As a maritime nation dependent on trade by sea, Canada remains a strong advocate for the safety and welfare of seafarers and maritime workers. Since the onset of COVID-19, the Government of Canada has continued to work closely with marine industry stakeholders to protect seafarers at sea and at ports.

"On this international Day of the Seafarer, I invite Canadians to join me in thanking the seafarers who make a real difference in our lives, every day. Even as we face a global crisis, they stepped up for us when we needed them the most—continuing to transport integral goods during the pandemic, and I am grateful for the essential work that they continue to do at home and abroad."

Quick facts

In 2010, the International Maritime Organization, decided to designate June 25 as the International Day of the Seafarer as a way to recognize that almost everything that we use in our daily lives has been directly or indirectly affected by sea transport. This year, the annual Day of the Seafarer is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

as the International Day of the Seafarer as a way to recognize that almost everything that we use in our daily lives has been directly or indirectly affected by sea transport. This year, the annual Day of the Seafarer is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The International Maritime Organization is the global, standard-setting authority for the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping. Its main role is to create a regulatory framework for the shipping industry that is fair and effective, universally adopted, and universally implemented.

As a founding member, Canada has a long history of working with the International Maritime Organization to advance standards that promote maritime safety and security, protect the environment and safeguard seafarers.

International Maritime Organization's Day of the Seafarer 2020

