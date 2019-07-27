Minister Mélanie Joly announces investments for supporting tourism in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region

The City of Roberval receives $500,000 from the Government of Canada for installing a new recreational pier, which will make it possible to increase the region's tourism offering.

ROBERVAL, QC, July 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism sector enables us to diversify the local economies, provide good jobs for middle-class families, and show the entire world the best we have to offer. Tourism generates significant economic benefits in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region and accounts for more than one in ten jobs in Canada. This is why the Government of Canada invests in companies and products in the tourism sector.

In January, when the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, was visiting, the City of Roberval had emphasized the importance of having a recreational pier in the Pointe-Scott area. The Minister therefore listened to the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean tourism community and today arrives with considerable financial support of $500,000.

With the Government of Canada's support, the City of Roberval will be able to develop the Pointe-Scott area by building such things as a new reception building and a pier for gentle water sports enabling direct access to the lake, in both summer and winter. This project will help enhance the tourism offering, which will significantly increase the number of tourists and generate economic benefits within the RCM of Domaine-du-Roy.

That non-repayable financial assistance is awarded under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations that seek to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, it is Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) that implements the CEF.

This announcement is proceeding with the one by Minister Joly about Canada's new tourism strategy ‒ Creating Middle Class Jobs:A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Quotes

"The goal of our strategy is to help communities, like Roberval, develop unique tourism products and experiences that will attract more visitors year-round. After hearing the community's concerns, we are here today with a structuring project for the municipality. These new facilities will enable residents and visitors to enjoy the region's entire tourism offering in summer and winter alike."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

The Government of Canada does not hesitate to support projects such as the one in Roberval that have a positive impact on local tourism and the local economy, that further showcase the unique attractions around us and that resonate far beyond the Lac-Saint-Jean region."

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean

"Innovation doesn't happen only in big cities; it occurs in every region of Canada. This is why our regional development agencies play an important role in helping companies turn their innovations into economic growth and quality jobs for Canadians. Through the CEF, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to have CED's support — concrete action for supporting our vision of making Pointe-Scott a doorway to the lake. The tourism and economic deployment that this major project will bring aligns with the municipal council's desire to boost Roberval's visibility and thereby attract even more visitors to the region."

Sabin Côté, Mayor of Roberval

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports more than 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. The new federal tourism strategy will help create more than 54,000 jobs across the country and increase the economic benefits by more than 25%.

402,000 people work in Quebec's tourism industry.

tourism industry. The RDAs help support Canadian innovation through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program and in conjunction with the three flagship platforms, namely the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Trade Commissioner Service of Canada .

. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

